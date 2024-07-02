Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 85,985 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,896,829.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 85,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,896,829.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $265,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,794.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 734,882 shares of company stock valued at $16,505,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $294,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEVI opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.39. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 148.57%.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

