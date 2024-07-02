Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.77

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 1983409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $694.62 million, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 32,510.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the third quarter worth $58,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the third quarter worth $74,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

