Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Leonardo Stock Performance

Shares of Leonardo stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

