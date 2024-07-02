Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Leonardo Stock Performance
Shares of Leonardo stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $13.26.
Leonardo Company Profile
