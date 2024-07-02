Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 7.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $28,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,997. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $60.59.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

