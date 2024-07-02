Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 209 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 494,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 144,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DMXF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.36. 6,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,452. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.33. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.0009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

