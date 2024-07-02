Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $10.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 465.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,864 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 2.7% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,734,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period.

IUSB traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 787,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,646. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

