Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 83 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $537.74. 415,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $550.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.99.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELV. UBS Group increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.36.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

