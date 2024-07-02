Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 791 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,050 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,477 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,132 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,503,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.64. 3,931,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,416,764. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. The company has a market cap of $211.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

