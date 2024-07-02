Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 384 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,140,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,017,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,134,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,030,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $583.53. The stock had a trading volume of 249,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.49. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $395.30 and a 1-year high of $612.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.47.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

