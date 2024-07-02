Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 227,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 68,676 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 185,001 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 349.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 219,563 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 457,904 shares during the period. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

