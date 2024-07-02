Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in June

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,485,800 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 1,203,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.9 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF remained flat at $19.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

