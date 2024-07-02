Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in June

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,485,800 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 1,203,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.9 days.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF remained flat at $19.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $33.58.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
