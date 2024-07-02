Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Purchases A$35,000.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Free Report) insider Marc Henderson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.70 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,000.00 ($23,333.33).
Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 21st, Marc Henderson purchased 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.70 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,000.00 ($23,333.33).
- On Friday, April 26th, Marc Henderson bought 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.69 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,800.00 ($9,200.00).
Laramide Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About Laramide Resources
Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Laramide Resources
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.