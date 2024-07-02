Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.75.
A number of research firms recently commented on LANC. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Lancaster Colony
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lancaster Colony Stock Performance
NASDAQ LANC opened at $188.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.36. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $215.31. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.37.
Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.69%.
Lancaster Colony Company Profile
Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lancaster Colony
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.