Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on LANC. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lancaster Colony

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,139,000 after buying an additional 112,696 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,157,000 after buying an additional 86,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,913,000 after buying an additional 85,658 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 53.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $188.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.36. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $215.31. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.