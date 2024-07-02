Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a current ratio of 88.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,043,000 after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,328,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,431,000 after purchasing an additional 397,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 62,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 293,615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 137.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.