Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in June

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 571,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.2 days.

Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KYKOF remained flat at $17.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22. Kyowa Kirin has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $20.31.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and import/export of pharmaceuticals for oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology therapeutic areas in Japan, the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products include ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

