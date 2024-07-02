Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

KRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.38.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

KRUS opened at $60.40 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $122.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.35 million, a P/E ratio of 431.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. Research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Sushi USA

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,356,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,039,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.