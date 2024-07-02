KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
KT Price Performance
Shares of KT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.38. 624,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. KT has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, analysts predict that KT will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About KT
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
