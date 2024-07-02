Kroger Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 18,583 call options on the company. This is an increase of 47% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,639 call options.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,999. Kroger has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $58.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.