Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.53 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Komodo has a market cap of $43.60 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00040300 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00033285 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,117,757 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.