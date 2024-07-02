Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Down 14.7% in June

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the May 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Koito Manufacturing Stock Performance

KOTMY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 23,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,884. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

