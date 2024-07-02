Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Trading Down 0.5%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €5.48 ($5.89) and last traded at €5.52 ($5.94). Approximately 77,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.55 ($5.97).

Klöckner & Co SE Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.52. The firm has a market cap of $550.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

