Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Update

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,408,500 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 2,166,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24,085.0 days.

Kikkoman Price Performance

Shares of KIKOF stock remained flat at $12.90 during trading hours on Monday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600. Kikkoman has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $13.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27.

About Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; mirin and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup; health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products, as well as other products.

