Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Update

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,408,500 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 2,166,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24,085.0 days.
Kikkoman Price Performance
Shares of KIKOF stock remained flat at $12.90 during trading hours on Monday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600. Kikkoman has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $13.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27.
About Kikkoman
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kikkoman
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.