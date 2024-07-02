Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stake Cut by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KVUE. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

NYSE KVUE traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.16. 8,275,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,526,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

