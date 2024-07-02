Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Karnalyte Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$6.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Karnalyte Resources Company Profile

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops potash and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan.

