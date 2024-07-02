Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Karnalyte Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$6.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.56.
Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Karnalyte Resources Company Profile
Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops potash and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Karnalyte Resources
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.