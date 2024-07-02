Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the May 31st total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Juggernaut Exploration stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Tuesday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials.

