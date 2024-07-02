JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $17,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

