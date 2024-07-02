John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
HPI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 44,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $17.17.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
