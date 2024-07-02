John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

HPI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 44,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $17.17.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.