Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of JFIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.19. 24,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,457. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $332.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.57.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.33 million for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 58.72% and a net margin of 22.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFIN. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the first quarter worth about $98,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

