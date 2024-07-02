Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Jiayin Group Price Performance
Shares of JFIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.19. 24,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,457. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $332.34 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.57.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.33 million for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 58.72% and a net margin of 22.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiayin Group
About Jiayin Group
Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jiayin Group
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.