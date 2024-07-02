Jefferies Financial Group Raises Unilever (LON:ULVR) Price Target to GBX 4,000

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,700 ($46.80) to GBX 4,000 ($50.59) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

ULVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($58.18) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($45.54) to GBX 5,100 ($64.51) in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,960 ($62.74) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of ULVR stock traded down GBX 37 ($0.47) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,308 ($54.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,167,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,680.50 ($46.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,464 ($56.46). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,280.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,009.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,977.06, a P/E/G ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.16.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

