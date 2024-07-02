Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $46.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Shares of BKR opened at $34.94 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

