Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,484,100 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the May 31st total of 3,939,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Display Price Performance

Shares of Japan Display stock remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Japan Display has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

Get Japan Display alerts:

About Japan Display

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Japan Display Inc designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.