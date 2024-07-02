Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,484,100 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the May 31st total of 3,939,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Display Price Performance
Shares of Japan Display stock remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Japan Display has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.29.
About Japan Display
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Display
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.