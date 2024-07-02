iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.13. 204,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $154.41.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

