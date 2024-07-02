iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Stock Position Lessened by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $251,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,544,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,555,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITB traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.55. 2,686,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

