iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $22,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,713 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,767 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,602,000 after acquiring an additional 839,744 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 985,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,391,000 after acquiring an additional 444,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 778.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after acquiring an additional 418,976 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,953. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

