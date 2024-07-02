iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 107,918 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 85,410 shares.The stock last traded at $134.57 and had previously closed at $134.60.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 194,237 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 71,999 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

