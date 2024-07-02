iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.23. 21,838,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,555,094. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.