iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $49,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,177,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $367.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,578. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.51. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $370.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

