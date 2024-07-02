iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Cut by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MV Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $75,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $350,964,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $161,097,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after buying an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $370.97. The company had a trading volume of 965,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,550. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $370.98. The company has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.37 and a 200-day moving average of $329.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

