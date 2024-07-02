iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.35% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,925.8% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 207,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 197,045 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,098,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,628,000. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,414,000. Finally, Durante & Waters LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NYF traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 41,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,334. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.62.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

