iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 96.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,168,348 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $106.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,228. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.