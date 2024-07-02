iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,599 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $35,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after buying an additional 911,104 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,223,000 after purchasing an additional 744,380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after purchasing an additional 550,321 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 806,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after purchasing an additional 422,241 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $171.47. 1,169,798 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

