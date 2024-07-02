iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $22,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 416,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $17,934,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.76. 1,999,206 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

