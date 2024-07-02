iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 892,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 23,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,859,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,202,936. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.