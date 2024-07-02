iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,773,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 19,702 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:IBTM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.20. 26,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,682. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $23.38.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

