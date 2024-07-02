iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

WOOD stock opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.22. The company has a market cap of $196.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.29.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

