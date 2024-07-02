iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Bought by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,494,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 881,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after buying an additional 332,897 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 31,392 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 299,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS HEFA traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 659,661 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

