iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 21.1% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $548.41. 3,906,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,405,140. The firm has a market cap of $473.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $553.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

