iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $548.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,906,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,140. The stock has a market cap of $473.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $529.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.05. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $553.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.