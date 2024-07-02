iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after buying an additional 3,879,901 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $179,718,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,392,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,143,054 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

