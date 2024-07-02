iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

IEFA traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.76. 7,143,054 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

